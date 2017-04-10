The Salina Post

Woman killed in Kansas home; another woman in custody

Officers on the scene of Sunday’s fatal shooting-photo courtesy Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay

WICHITA — A woman is in jail on requested first-degree murder charges in connection with the Sunday disturbance in a southwest Wichita home.

The 63-year-old female victim was found dead Sunday after police received a call about a domestic violence disturbance.

Police also found Christina Hilyard, 35,  who knew the victim in the home and took her for questioning.

Police booked her into the Sedgwick County jail on Sunday evening, according to the daily inmate booking report.

A 9-year-old boy made the initial 911 call of the disturbance, according to police.

The AP contributed to this report.

