Verna Mae Smith 94 died April 8, 2017 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. Born December 27, 1922 rural Windom to John L. and Sylvia L. Cripe Strohm. She was a longtime Little River resident, a Homemaker, Caregiver and Restaurant Cook. She graduated Little River High School with the class of 1940. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women; Queen Esther Chapter Order of Eastern Star #32, Little River Senior Center, Friendly Neighbors and Birthday Club. On June 18, 1941 she married Bernard L. Smith in Fairbury, Neb., he died on May 17, 2000. Survivors include, Son, Sheldon & Marty Smith, Little River; Son-in-law Charles “Nick” Nicholls, Hutchinson; Brother, LeRoy Strohm, Sebring, FL., Sister, Zetta Wymore, Sherburn, Minn.;4 Grandchildren, Patti & Jim McIntosh, Nicki & Dustin Dame both of Hutchinson, Karla & Jim Bettenbrock, Geneseo, Kevin Smith (Sierra Bauer), Wichita; 7 Great-Grandchildren, Jamie McIntosh, Jackie McIntosh, Brandon Dame, Paige Bettenbrock, Clayton Bettenbrock, Peyton Smith, Avery Smith. She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Connie Nicholls; Sisters, Iva Myers, Evelyn Winkler; Great-Granddaughter, Braxton Smith

Funeral Service is 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Little River with Rev. Josh Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Bean Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation, 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.. Memorial suggested to Little River Senior Center or Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in care of the funeral Home.