Velma Martin, 95, of Marion died Saturday, April 7, 2017 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. She was born April 10, 1921 in Vermillion, South Dakota, the daughter of the late Albert Hector and Eva G. (Hubert) Marcotte. She was married to Harry Martin in April of 1942. Funeral mass service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, KS, with a rosary being held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Marion on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 1-8 p.m. Velma is preceded in death by her husband Harry Martin, and is survived by 3 sons, Philip of Onega, John and Albert, both of Topeka; 7 daughters, Colleen Key, of Morris, AL., Cheryl Bryant of Conyers, GA, Gloria Karhoff of Milton, IA, Marilyn Horinek of Atwood, KS, Barbara Roberta, of Birmingham, AL, Virginia Smith of Louisville, KY, and Norma Horinek of Marion and sister Jennette Rowland of Shawnee.