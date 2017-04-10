Summer School Enrollment Planned for May 30 – June 30 2017 Registration for USD 305 Summer School for high school students is scheduled at · Central High School gym on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., · Lakewood Middle School commons on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Summer School at USD 305 will be in session May 30 – June 30. All classes will be held at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 E. Lakewood Circle.

Driver Education, ACT Preparation, Computer Applications 1 & 2, Speech and Credit Recovery classes will be offered. Students can pick up flyers with more information from their school counselor. The cost of Driver Education is $200, ACT preparation is $55 and regular classes are $110 per semester credit.

An enrollment card or letter, including a counselor’s or principal’s signature, is required in order to enroll in all Credit Recovery courses. Students should contact their school counselor for the card or letter before attending registration. For more information, parents and guardians can contact their student’s counselor.