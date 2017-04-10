The Salina Post

Texas Sen. Cruz returns to Kansas to help GOP keep congressional seat

Sen. Cruz at a campaign rally in March of 2016 -courtesy photo

WICHITA— Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is scheduled to be in Kansas Monday to campaign for Republican candidate Ron Estes ahead of Tuesday’s special congressional election.

Cruz is to appear with the candidate during a Monday afternoon rally at Yingling Aviation.

Estes is the state treasurer and he’s running to replace Mike Pompeo after Pompeo’s appointment as CIA director.

The Democratic candidate is civil rights attorney James Thompson. Flight simulator instructor Chris Rockhold is running as a Libertarian.

Cruz won the state’s presidential caucuses last year. Estes initially backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio but is a longtime Republican activist.

The 4th Congressional District of south-central Kansas includes Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford, and Sumner and a portion of Pawnee County. The largest city in the district is Wichita.

 

