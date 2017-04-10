A 75-year-old Salina man fell victim to a phone scam, leaving him out $1,200.

According to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman, the victim was contacted by a man posing as a federal agent. The imposter told the Salina resident that he had won the California Lottery and needed money to cover transaction fees.

He was instructed to send the money via Western Union. From March 1 to April 7, the victim sent three payments totaling $1,200. He contacted authorities when he did not receive his prize money.

Sgt. Feldman said that wired money can be hard to track because it can be picked up nationwide and the suspect only needs to give the transaction number to collect the money.