Recently, Kansas First District representative Roger Marshall had the opportunity to travel to Cuba with a congressional delegation.

Marshall wrote an op-ed on the 3-day trade mission in the High Plains Journal.

In the op-ed, Congressman Marshall discusses the importance to Kansas producers of opening markets in places like Cuba.

“Cuba represents a potential top-10 wheat market, and as their tourism continues to grow, demand for higher quality protein sources will match well for our livestock producers. In a time of record low commodity prices, we cannot be arbitrarily choosing markets in which not to sell. We are only holding ourselves back.”