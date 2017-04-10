(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his April Listening Tour on Wednesday, April 12, and it will continue through Saturday, April 22. Constituents are encouraged to attend and ask questions.

“I’m excited to continue touring the state to hear the concerns, ideas and sentiments in our Kansas communities,” Congressman Marshall said. “As I have always said, when we can get together to discuss these issues, we move closer to solutions to the problems we face.”

Tour Schedule:

Phillipsburg

Wednesday, April 12, Noon – Phillips County Hospital, 1150 State St.

Norton

Wednesday, April 12, 2 p.m. – Heaton Building, 112 S. State St.

Beloit

Thursday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. – Porter House Lobby, 209 E. Main St.

Concordia

Thursday, April 13, 12:30 p.m. – Heavy’s Steakhouse, 103 W. 7th St.

Clay Center

Thursday, April 13, 4:00 p.m. – CTI John Deere, 1181 18th Road

Junction City

Friday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. – CL Hoover Opera House, Montgomery Hall, 135 W. 7th St.

Ellsworth

Monday, April 17, 4:30 p.m. – Ellsworth Steakhouse, 1416 Foster Rd.

Johnson City

Tuesday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. – Stanton County Senior Center, 205 E. Weaver Ave.

Scott City

Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 p.m. – Bryan Conference Center, 416 S. Main St.

Hoisington

Saturday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. – Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank Rd.