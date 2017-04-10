Loleta G. Schill, 96, passed away April 7, 2017 at Rice County District Hospital, Lyons. Per her wishes, her body was donated to KU Medical Center. She was born November 28, 1920 in Lyons, KS, the daughter of Carey and Myrtle Chewning Griffin. On February 23, 1940, Loleta was united in marriage with Kenneth Schill in Fredrick, KS. Two children were born from this union, Ann Marie and Norman Albert (Butch). Loleta lived in rural Geneseo, KS until moving in town in 1987. She was a farmer’s wife, a crop insurance agent for Farm Bureau and also sold Avon for 30 years. Loleta was a member of the United Methodist Church, Geneseo. She helped with Friendship Meals and the LTC of Geneseo for many years. Kenneth preceded her in death on June 29, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and 8 siblings, Rena Amend, David “Buck” Griffin, Pauline Griffin, William Griffin, Opal Ford, Bessie Dueser, Allison Griffin, and Alline Casteel. She is survived by her son, Norman Schill, Geneseo; daughter, Ann and Ron Garman, El Dorado, KS; three grandchildren, Mike and Jill Garman, Andover, KS, Staci Garman and Andreas Moeller, Lawrence, KS, and Kala Garman, El Dorado, KS; two great grandchildren, Trent Garman and fiancé Ashton Schrag, Andover, KS, and McKenna Garman, El Dorado, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Geneseo with Rev. Guy Rendoff officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution to the United Methodist Church, Geneseo, or Rice County District Hospital Swing Bed Unit, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.