Kathy R. Boyd, 69, passed away March 17th in Abilene. She was born September 9, 1948 in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Betty (Barholtz) Kern.

Kathy is survived by: daughter, Cathie Kern of Rockford Illinois; step-daughter, Kimberly McDowell of Abilene; son, Jim Elliott of Rockford, Illinois and two dogs, J.D. and Brandy.

The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, April 24th, at the Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Vandenburg officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Abilene Animal Hospital. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Condolences: http://dannerfuneralhome.net/