Janice K Bulthaup

(September 10, 1920 – April 8, 2017)

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, April 17, at 11:00AM at the Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 5PM until 7PM with family present at the McDonald Funeral Home. Memorials are to the Solomon Valley Hospice or the Zion Lutheran Church.