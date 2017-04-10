The Salina Post

Items recovered, two arrests made in connection with Salina residential burglary

Saline Police recovered some sports memorabilia that was stolen from a Salina residence last week. GeLynn Cook, 20, and John Grennan, 21, were taken into custody in connection with the crime.

The residential burglary was reported to Salina Police last week. The homeowner reported that his professional and college sports memorabilia collection was taken from his home, located on the 1400 block of E Beloit, sometime between April 3 and April 6.

An investigation led police to Grennan and Cook. Grennan was picked up by a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy over the weekend for unrelated charges. He met with police and now faces additional charges, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

Cook was taken into custody early Monday morning.

The total loss was estimated at $1,800 but authorities say they were able to recover some of the stolen items.

