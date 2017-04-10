Helen Devota (Cranwell) Gray, 102, died April 9, 2017 at Good Samaritan Home in Lyons, Kansas. She was born August 7, 1914 in Lyndon, Kansas to Frank and Maude (Smith) Cranwell. Helen was born a fighter, she was born premature and the doctors gave her parents no hope of her survival. Boy….did she prove them wrong. She grew up in Lyndon and attended Jackrabbit Rural Grade School and Lyndon High School. She married Byron Leo Gray (deceased) July 15, 1933 in Iola KS.

She was a homemaker as well as working as a writer for the Lyons newspaper and later worked at the Geneseo library. Her favorite pastime was playing cards at the 55 club in Geneseo. She had a green thumb with proof being in her yard of flowers. She was a fabulous cook as well as a baker. She loved her life in Kansas and lived it to the fullest.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll, Covert, and Don; daughter, Shirley Emmons; sons, Duane and Curtis; grandsons, James and Brian Emmons.

She leaves behind her son, Frank (Dee Ann); sister-in-law, Fern Cranwell; daughter-in-law, Patsy Gray; granddaughter-in-law, LeeAnn Emmons; grandchildren, Bill (Judy) Emmons, Kathi Emmons, Marie (Randy) Ranker, Carla Mick, Steve (Moni) Gray, Kenny (Jann) Gray, Doug Gray, Lance (Melinda) Gray, Darin (Sarah) Gray, Brandon (Claudette) Gray, and Brynne (Jackie) Switzer; 17 great grandchildren and 21 ½ great great grandchildren; numerous step great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Celebration of life will be at 12:00 P.M., Friday, April 14, 2017 at Good Samaritan Home Lyons, KS with Pastor Bob Friesen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Sutton Central Cemetery, Lyndon, KS, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Home, 1311 South Douglas Avenue, Lyons, KS or in care of Birzer Funeral Home, 214 West Ave S, Lyons, KS 67554.