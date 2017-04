Open floor Plan with Great Natural Light! Features a Spacious Main Floor Master, Laundry and 4-Piece Bath. Third Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath on Upper Level. Utility Building included. Fenced Yard with Mature Trees and Covered Patio create an Intimate Outdoor Space.

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.