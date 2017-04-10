Herington – Anna Mae Ledy, 81, died surrounded by her family, Friday, April 7th, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. She was born January 18th, 1936, at McPherson. She was the daughter of Joseph and Nan (Wann) Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of Herington, with Rev. Darrell Geist, officiating. Burial will follow at the New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery, McPherson, at 12:30PM. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel.

Mrs. Ledy and her husband moved to Herington in 1977 after living in Seward, Nebraska, for eight years. They owned and operated the Ben Franklin until they retired in 1997. She graduated from McPherson High School with the class of 1954.

She is preceded in death by three sisters Laureen Soderston, Lucille Abel, Fern Malm; one brother Maurice Clark; and her parents.

She married Verl E. Ledy November 26, 1955, at McPherson; he survives of the home. She is also survived by three sons: Clark Ledy (wife-Sue) of Lincoln, NE, Jeffrey Ledy (wife-Chris) of Herington, and Scott Ledy (wife-Cara) of Colwich; one daughter: Jeirene Stafford (husband-Chuck) of Derby; two brothers Stanley Clark (wife-Dianna) of Baldwin, Charles Clark (wife-Susan) of McPherson; eight grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

The family requests memorials, to the First Baptist Church-Herington or the Gideons; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.