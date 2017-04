A $2,500 clarinet was stolen during a residential burglary that was reported last Friday.

The burglary was said to have occurred between April 1 and April 7 in the 1200 block of Crescent, according to authorities. A bicycle, mirror, folding camping cot and coffee table were also stolen.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said there was no sign of forced entry. The total loss was estimated at $2,740.