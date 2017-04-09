Marlene K. Tustin, 75, of Salina, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 5, 2017, due to a sudden and severe illness in Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Marlene was a loving, caring person who was loved by many. Her faith and religion were an important part of her life, and she loved her family and friends deeply.

Marlene is survived by: her sons, Theodore and Timothy Feenstra; brother, Jerry; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas Tustin; and sons, Steven and Richard Feenstra.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.