STAFFORD COUNTY – A Kansas man was involved in a small plane mishap just before 1:30p.m. on Sunday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1978 Bellanca, single engine 4-seat aircraft piloted by Milton D. Pinkston, 86, St. John, aligned the takeoff path incorrectly.

The aircraft went too far to the east, traveled off the runway and entered a muddy wheat field. The landing gear dug in and the aircraft flipped.

Pinkston was not injured.