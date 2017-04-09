The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

KHP: 2 hospitalized after car hits a deer on I-135

by Leave a Comment

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Two people from Hays were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Saturday in McPherson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by Babara Camara,
30, Hays, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Moundridge.

The car hit a deer came that came out of the ditch.

Camara and a passenger Larissa Fagundes, 20, Hays, were transported to the hospital in McPherson. They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *