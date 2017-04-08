On Monday, March 20, 2017, at about 1:30 a.m., two subjects entered the residence at 2550 Aberdeen Lane, while the residents were asleep. The homeowner confronted the subjects. One of the subjects was armed with a handgun. After being confronted by the homeowner, the two subjects fled from the residence. Both subjects were wearing dark colored hoodies. One subject is believed to about 5’9” or taller and the second subject was described as being shorter than 5’8”.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.