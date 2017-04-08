SALINA — The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 76 schools in 33 Kansas public school districts, including Cottonwood Elementary, Oakdale Elementary and Central High School, as recipients of the 2016 Challenge Awards.

The awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,500 awards have been presented to schools across the state.

Certificates of Merit will be presented to schools by Kansas State Board of Education member Deena Horst on April 25, 2017.

The Confidence in Public Education Task Force is a nonprofit corporation whose primary purpose is to strengthen confidence in Kansas public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state. The Task Force was created in 1981.

“The recognition of these schools is a point of pride,” said Bill Hall, superintendent. “We are proud of the teaching and learning taking place across our district every day.”

Members of the Task Force include American Association of University Women; Kansas PTA; Kansas Association of School Boards; Kansas National Education Association; Kansas State Board of Education; Kansas State High School Activities Association; Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters – Kansas; and United School Administrators of Kansas.