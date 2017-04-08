JEWELL COUNTY – A sixth earthquake this week hit north-central Kansas early Saturday. It is the eight quake in Kansas this week.
The 2.9 magnitude quake hit just after midnight Saturday and was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 3:08 p.m. Friday and was centered approximately 8 miles southeast of Mankato
The agency reported two quakes in the same area Thursday, and two others on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A 2.6 magnitude quake also hit 11 miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quakes according.
The USGS recorded 7 Kansas earthquakes in March and 6 in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.
Just saying says
Humm… no fracking going on anywhere around there so whats the deal.
skydvrboy says
Global warming.
Dave says
It’s too bad the earthquake struck so soon. My early warning detection system started to detect the buildup of pressure at 1pm-2pm today (4/7/2017). I was going to drive up to Mankato, Ks tomorrow and pinpoint its exact location, I even told my girl friend all of this when she arrived home just a little after 2pm when she finished her book club meeting.
For future reference, the seismic pressure here in Eastborough, Kansas was 79.5 @ x/1,000 for over 3 hours before the Mankato, Kansas M3.2 earthquake struck on 4/6/2017; while todays (4/7/2017) M3.3 earthquake near Mankato, Kansas was 79 @ x/1,000 for just over 2 hours before it struck. After both of those quakes struck, the seismic pressure dropped back to normal background pressure.
I used a piezo-seismic mirror to locate the light coming from both Mankato, Kansas earthquakes (the M3.2 and the M3.3) before they struck approximately 150 miles away both times.
I used the same piezo-seismic mirror to locate the light coming from the M4.1 Medford, Oklahoma earthquake that took place on 3/29/2017, the piezo-seismic pressure here in Eastborough, Kansas was 17.75@x/1,000 while being 63 miles away, and detection of the M4.1 started taking place one full day before the M4.1 struck.
High tied low tied says
Pelosi says
Pelosi says
