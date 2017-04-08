JEWELL COUNTY – A sixth earthquake this week hit north-central Kansas early Saturday. It is the eight quake in Kansas this week.

The 2.9 magnitude quake hit just after midnight Saturday and was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 3:08 p.m. Friday and was centered approximately 8 miles southeast of Mankato

The agency reported two quakes in the same area Thursday, and two others on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A 2.6 magnitude quake also hit 11 miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quakes according.

The USGS recorded 7 Kansas earthquakes in March and 6 in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

