Spacious Inside & Out, this Updated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home is a MUST SEE! Home features Nice Living Room with Bay Window, Formal Dining Room, and Updated Kitchen that includes Breakfast Nook & Large Pantry. Master Suite is complete with Updated Bathroom that includes Relaxing Jacuzzi Tub. Downstairs features Additional Bedroom and Rec Room, as well as a Commercial Work Space with Separate Outside Entrance, providing many Possibilities to set up your Work from Home Business. Large Privacy Fenced Backyard includes Covered Deck, and is ready to accommodate all of your summer BBQ’s. A great feature to this property is the Huge 50X25 Detached Garage with Electricity & Plumbing. This Home is Ready for your Family. Call for your showing today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.