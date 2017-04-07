NAME: Sue Lucas
AGE: 83 yrs
DATE OF DEATH: April 1, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Kearny, Arizona
DATE OF BIRTH: January 9, 1934
PLACE OF BIRTH: Lyons
PARENTS: Cloyd “Red” & Emma Kern John
RESIDENCE: lifetime area resident
OCCUPATION: retired Optometrist Assistant for 23 years
EDUCATION:
MEMBERSHIPS: Member of PTA for Sterling School District and she helped get Title IX
girls into sports at the high school level. She enjoyed playing “May I” card game with Doris Gill,
Maxine Hayes, Katie Miller and Donna Cundith. She enjoyed her Bowling League, golfing
with friends and belonging to her Birdge Clubs. She also taught my Dad and the rest of us to
enjoy fishing.
DATE OF MARRIAGE: June 23, 1984
PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Salina, Kansas
SPOUSE: Roger Lucas
SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: February 10, 1994
SURVIVORS: Daughters, Stacy Johnson & Teri Varley (Romeo, Ashiya), Kearny, AZ., Vicki &
Barry Porter, (Jacy, Kala) Little River, Shandi & Scott Lang, (Grace, Tuck, Eli), Fowler,
Ks.; Son, Tony & Orella Lucas (Brock, Joe, Hanna); Sister, Merna D. Kelley, Lyons; Stepbrother, Jack Hartle; Grandchildren, Burk A. & Kelly Johnson, Brice J. & Tiffany Johnson
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents, Son, Terry G. Johnson
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 12, 2017 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery
OFFICIATING:
BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery
MEMORIALS: in Kansas, Friends of Animals in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, or in Arizona, THEMA-Hospice care of Globe/Miami
Leave a Reply