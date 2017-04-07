DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Sue Lucas

AGE: 83 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: April 1, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Kearny, Arizona

DATE OF BIRTH: January 9, 1934

PLACE OF BIRTH: Lyons

PARENTS: Cloyd “Red” & Emma Kern John

RESIDENCE: lifetime area resident

OCCUPATION: retired Optometrist Assistant for 23 years

EDUCATION:

MEMBERSHIPS: Member of PTA for Sterling School District and she helped get Title IX

girls into sports at the high school level. She enjoyed playing “May I” card game with Doris Gill,

Maxine Hayes, Katie Miller and Donna Cundith. She enjoyed her Bowling League, golfing

with friends and belonging to her Birdge Clubs. She also taught my Dad and the rest of us to

enjoy fishing.

DATE OF MARRIAGE: June 23, 1984

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Salina, Kansas

SPOUSE: Roger Lucas

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: February 10, 1994

SURVIVORS: Daughters, Stacy Johnson & Teri Varley (Romeo, Ashiya), Kearny, AZ., Vicki &

Barry Porter, (Jacy, Kala) Little River, Shandi & Scott Lang, (Grace, Tuck, Eli), Fowler,

Ks.; Son, Tony & Orella Lucas (Brock, Joe, Hanna); Sister, Merna D. Kelley, Lyons; Stepbrother, Jack Hartle; Grandchildren, Burk A. & Kelly Johnson, Brice J. & Tiffany Johnson

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents, Son, Terry G. Johnson

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 12, 2017 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery

OFFICIATING:

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery

MEMORIALS: in Kansas, Friends of Animals in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, or in Arizona, THEMA-Hospice care of Globe/Miami