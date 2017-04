Salina Police were called to the 700 block of N 4th yesterday regarding a residential burglary.

A family member who had been watching the house reported the burglary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Authorities say he stopped by the residence to check on it, noticing that the door had been forced open.

A bow and two televisions were reportedly stolen from the home. The items were valued at $800. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, there was also $250 in damage to the door.