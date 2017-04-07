Hillsboro – Lula V. Penner, 91, died April 6, 2017 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. She was born May 30, 1925 to Peter J. and Pauline (Jaworsky) Schmidt at Bessie, Oklahoma. She married Edward E. Penner February 20, 1954 at Bessie, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker. Survivors include: sons, Robert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Darryl of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Berkeley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Barron of Madison, Wisconsin, Arlen of Hillsboro; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Edward E. Penner in 2010. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Interment at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church cemetery in Hillsboro. Family will receive guests from 6 to 8 Sunday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com