Lowell F. Parrish, 77 was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 6, 2017. He was born in Concordia, Kansas on January 13, 1940, to Harry and Gertrude (Nelson) Parrish.

Lowell grew up on a farm located on the Solomon River, just outside of Delphos, Kansas, where he loved to hunt and fish when he wasn’t doing chores around the farm. Lowell married his lifelong sweetheart, Shirley Ponton, February 26, 1961 in Delphos, Kansas.

Lowell served in the Security Service for the United States Air Force. He spent time at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX; Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MS; National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, MS; Clark AFB, Philippines; and Barksdale AFB, Bossier City, LA. He served from December 1961 to 1965 with honor.

Lowell graduated from Kansas Wesleyan, with a degree in business. He worked many years for ElDorado Industries, owned and operated Parrish Food’s and retired after serving 15 years as City Administrator of Minneapolis.

Lowell was a member of the Community Bible Church, church elder and an Awana leader for many years. It was his mission in life to lead as many youth to Christ as possible. He was an avid golfer, K-State and KU sports fan.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Edna Farrington Parrish; brothers, Bob, Lyle and Jack Parrish; and sister, Donna Collins.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; his children, Joan Weber (Marc) of Concordia, Jeff Parrish (Kimm) of Lenexa; grandchildren, Meredith Johnson (Nick), Paige Kueker (Matt), Toby, Brayden, Mason Parrish; step grandchildren, Laura, Michael, John Brown; great-grandchildren, Chase, Rylin and Tate Johnson; sister DeAnn Brown; sister-in-law Norlene Parrish.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 9 from 2:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. at Wilson Family Funeral Home where the family will receive friends. A service celebrating Lowell’s life will be Monday, April 10 at 2:00 P.M. the Community Bible Church, 929 N. Rothsay Ave., Minneapolis, with Pastor Doug Newman officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. The family kindly requests no flowers and suggest that memorials may be made to the Community Bible Church or Hospice of Salina and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.