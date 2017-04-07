April’s first Friday Night Live will kick off tonight in downtown Salina. Art at The Nook will be the first stop in the entertainment series. Friday Night Live is put on by Salina Arts and Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders.

The entertainment series is “designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

Some of the stops include:

First Friday Night Live kicks off on Friday, April 7 with Art at The Nook at 204 E. Iron Avenue, from 4 to 7 p.m. Also featured that night is the Three Generations Art Show at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Apt #12 Studios: Hydro-dipping” is at Streit Sandblasting at 116 W. Iron Avenue from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Mike Lyon exhibit reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe.

Midtown FFNLive venues are Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring In Through the Door with works by Shawn Delkerfrom 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as well as the Annual Student Juried Art & Senior Exhibition reception at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Finally, the Friday Night Live supported event is FFNL Presents: Art on the B-Side at Art at the Nook at 204 E. Iron, from 7 to 9 p.m. This event will be a multi-sensory showcase of visual artworks by John E. Epic, an original film screening by Isaiah Marcotte, a reading by Poet Emery Diercks and the music of Kansas City, MO singer/song-writer, Calvin Arsenia.

Arsenia’s music is a mix of bizarre and experimental musings with swooping, hearty melodies and raw acoustic emotion that form a gentle, heartfelt style.

The FFNLive Art on the B-Side show is designed to provide many different levels of art experience through various genres in one setting. Art at the Nook is next door to The Flower Nook at 208 E. Iron. It is a free-admission show, with parental guidance advised for youth under age 13.