Christine Sue (Lies) Combs died Wednesday April 5, 2017 at Via Christi Saint Francis of Wichita, Kansas.

Chris was born to John and Shirley (Orth) Lies at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, KS on September, 15, 1951.She spent all her growing up days on the family farm located at Andale, KS. She loved working outside and farming even then. She attended grade school in Andale and graduated from Andale High School. After graduation she met Michael James Combs and they were married on October 15, 1971. They lived on a farm on east edge of Wichita.

Chris completed her nurses training at St. Francis Nursing school program in 1972. She went on to work at St. Francis hospital in many different areas of nursing. Surgery, labor and delivery, and anywhere she was needed in the “float pool” of nursing staff. She was known all through the hospital for her willingness to do whatever it takes, and do it well. She was a great teacher of the younger nurses (and sometimes the doctors too)

As Wichita expanded and encompassed the farm they lived on, Chris and Mike made the decision to move to Lincolnville in 1980 where dad would farm and she took a job in Marion as director of nursing staff at Marion Manor nursing home. What a busy time, she worked “in town”, helped farm, built fence, remodeled their home, sewed wedding and prom dresses, and welcomed more their 6 children. She did not stay as director of nursing as this got in the way of her real love of hands on patient care. Chris eventually moved to work at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. Primarily on the night shift, as this allowed her to “get stuff done” during the day. Lots of stuff…she was always shorting herself on sleep to take care of everything that needed done. Over her 45 year nursing career she also worked at the hospitals in Hillsboro and Herington, St Luke Living Center, Marion home health agency, and others.

Survivors include her husband Michael Combs, her mother Shirley (Orth) Lies and seven siblings, her sons Patrick Combs of Marion, KS, and Martin (Melissa) Combs of Lincolnville, KS : daughters Jill (Jon) Meier of Hillsboro, KS, Michelle (Tony) Conrad of Paxico, KS, Stephanie Haws of Herington, KS and Heather Combs of Lincolnville, KS: Five granddaughters and four grandsons. She was preceded in death by her father John Lies.

Chris will be missed by many who experienced her hard work ethic and generosity in all its forms.

Memorial funds will go to further the work of the St. Luke Hospital Auxillary in Marion, KS and may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm Street, Marion KS 66861.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen, Kansas. A rosary will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2017 at Zeiner Funeral home in Marion from 6-8 p.m.