Carol Grace Jones passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Graham County Hospital in Hill City, Kansas at the age of 79. She was born on May 4, 1937 in Waldo, Kansas to John and Hazel (Wheeler) Bronson. After graduating from Waldo High School in Waldo, Kansas, she went on to attend a secretarial class at the Hill City High School. In 1957 she was united in marriage to Francis Jones in Denver. They were blessed with three sons Paul, Steven, and Schuyler Jones.

Colleen is survived by her husband Francis Jones of Hill City; sons Paul and wife Nydia Jones of Denver, Colorado, Steven Jones of Hill City, and Schuyler and wife Charmine Jones of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters Shirley Heno, Patricia Bronson, Maxine Baskerville, and Auvine Williams all of Denver, Colorado; and grandchildren .

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Hazel Bronson; son Lione V. Jones; and sisters Joy Bronson, Mary Bronson, Doris Hodge, and Eloise Mallard.