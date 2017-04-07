Betty Janette Harrison Schimming Kline, 85, died Wednesday April 5, 2017 In McPherson, Kansas. She was born June 20, 1931 at Hope, Kansas to parents Harold and Reva Harrison. She graduated as salutatorian of her class at Hope High School and attended the American Business College in Wichita.

On August 30, 1950, Betty married Edgar K. Schimming in Wichita. After moving back to Hope in 1951, she helped Edgar in his farm operation, raised two sons and worked at a number of Hope businesses including The First National Bank of Hope. Edgar died August 7, 1985. She was a past member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Herington and a member of the Hope Unit 365 American Legion Auxiliary.

On June 7, 1986 she married Howard S. “Whitey” Kline and moved to Wichita. Betty continued working at several savings & loan institutions before retiring in 1993. Howard died August 16, 2009. Betty then lived in Newton for several years before moving to McPherson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Bettles, brothers Bill Harrison and Neal Harrison.

Betty is survived by two sons, Dave Schimming (Trish) of Newton and Jeff Schimming (Cheri) of McPherson; grandson Paul Schimming (Alison Fahy) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; granddaughter Heather Schimming of McPherson; great-granddaughter Ellie Schimming of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brother-in-law Jim Bettles of Enterprise; nieces and nephews.

A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday April 10, 2017 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Hope, Kansas. Private interment will be at Pilgrims Home Cemetery, Hope. Suggested memorial gifts include the Hope Community Educational Association or the Hope Community Historical Association care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, Kansas 67451.