Vera Theresa Rudman

Born on April 6, 1925, to Leo and Emily (Roberts) Knipp, Vera would never imagined the amount of time she would spend here on Earth. Vera’s childhood was spent living on the family’s rural Graham County farm surrounded by the love of her parents and her brother, Wilfred and sister, Margaret. The family of five lived through the Dust Bowl and Great Depression of the 1930’s. This experience definitely indicated that she would become a very strong woman.

By the 1940’s things were improving but by then Vera was married to Lester Rudman and raising children of her own on their farm. Perhaps there may have been days when she looked back and thought the 30’s weren’t so bad after all!

Farming however was still tough to say the least, so in the 50’s the family moved to Palco. Vera took a job at Kern Grocery as a meat cutter. People came from all around to purchase meat because she was very good at her job.

After working 13 years with the public, she returned to her childhood craft, crocheting. She began using fine thread creating doilies and tablecloths for family and friends. In later years she began using yarn to make afghans, giving away most, dozens of lap robes donated to surrounding nursing homes, and baby blankets for the Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home in Hays.

In the 70’s, Vera’s health took a turn for the worse, but Vera and Lester made do. She still enjoyed taking small trips to Kansas City to see her sister, as long as they didn’t spend too much time away from home.

Vera kept good track of her family as it grew. Her children’s, grandchildren’s, great grandchildren’s and great great grandchildren’s birthdays were never forgotten. She loved the new photos that she received from family and displayed them proudly in her home for all to see. Her door was always open and liked when people dropped in to visit. If you happened to pass by her kitchen table there was always a bowl of suckers or other sweets for you to snatch. Even treat bags were created and clipped to her newspaper box for the delivery kids.

Self-sufficient could have been Vera’s middle name. She never quit managing all of her finances, housecleaning and most meals. She always said she didn’t like to cook but she could make a mean pan of fried chicken and could fry up the Sunday’s catch of fish to perfection.

Her ability to tell you all about the family and relatives of days gone by, her talent for making things for others to cherish as a keepsake touched all who received them, and are all a part of who she was. We will miss you dearly. May God hold your hand through the Light.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her son, Dan Rudman; her daughter, Patty (Rudman) Williams; her infant grandson her brother, Wilfred; two son-in-laws: Grady Blatcher and Dean Williams.

Left to mourn her passing are her daughters: Donna Blatcher, of Salina, Cathy (Morton) Sherfick, of Ogallah; her sons: Kent (Barbara) Rudman, of Hutchinson, Robert (Linda) Rudman, of Plainville, Mikeal (Pat) Rudman, of Palco, Rodney (Jane) Rudman, of Halstead, Ronnie (Pamela) Rudman, Palco; her sister, Margaret Kornis, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.