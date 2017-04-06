Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident south of Salina yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 81 and K-4 around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Laura Cates, driving a gray 2011 Ford Fusion, was headed westbound on K-4. Cates allegedly failed to yield at the intersection, pulling out in front of a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by Udena McKee.

Authorities said all those involved in the accident were properly restrained. Cates, 49, had two child passengers. A seven-year-old suffered possible rib injuries and a three-year-old was treated for possible leg injuries.

McKee, 81, sustained facial injuries while Cates had a fractured rib and facial injuries. All four individuals were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies reduced traffic to a single lane as cleanup crews pulled the vehicles from the ditch.

The pickup took out a sign at the intersection, almost making it into a resident’s yard.