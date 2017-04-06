Salina Police have taken a 15-year-old suspect into custody after he allegedly made a threat to shoot up Central High School.

Sammi K. Nichols faces criminal threat charges after a School Resource Officer was notified that he threatened to “Shoot up the school,” according to a Salina Police Department press release. The threat was said to have occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. this morning through Facebook Messenger.

The school was put on heightened security as authorities searched for Nichols. According to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, Nichols was picked up around 4 p.m. this afternoon at a residence in the county.

The suspect has been placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.