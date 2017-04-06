TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed a Kansas sheriff fired a detective for refusing to end an investigation into a man who faces sex crime charges from five women and a teenage girl.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that U.S. District Senior Judge Sam Crow took the action Friday. Former senior detective Al Dunn alleged in the suit that Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse tried to suppress an investigation into Jacob Ewing of Holton.

Dunn’s lawsuit claimed Morse faced complaints from family and friends of Ewing who believed they could influence Morse’s bid for re-election. Court filings claimed Morse pressured Dunn to back off of the investigation.

Dunn sought about $150,000 for lost salary and mental and emotional distress. But Crow found “no viable constitutional” violations.