The school said Thursday that the former five-star prospect from Cleveland had decided to leave the program. Bragg did not say where he intends to transfer.
Bragg was briefly suspended this past season when he was accused of pushing a woman down a flight of stairs, though video evidence showed that he was acting in self-defense. He was suspended again when drug paraphernalia was uncovered in the program’s dormitory during an unconnected investigation.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, and he did not play in the Jayhawks’ loss to Oregon in the Midwest Regional finals in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments
LocalYocal says
Finally, a move that should help down the road…He had some moments, but very few. Did not even notice that he didn’t play against Oregon, until sports radio brought it up yesterday..a definite red flag….Losing him and Jackson, maybe KU will stay out of the “local Lawrence” news next season… However if would be “nice” to have a player like Jackson get his act together and stay awhile…They are saying that the departure decision was mutual one…no love lost.