Security Heightened at Central High

by

The following is a release from USD 305 Thursday morning:

Central High School is in heightened security as a precautionary measure while police investigate an alleged threat. We will keep you updated.

Thank you,

Salina Public Schools USD 305

Comments

    • As if there are not threats and issues at South… Just as much riff raff on the South end of town.

    • I wish people in this town would realize that there are just as many problems at South High as Central! I’m tired of hearing that Central is the bad school of Salina. WAKE UP!!

  3. The older I get, the more I wonder why people wish to harm others. Threaten a school? Wish this guy would have seemed help, now he will end up I line prison if he gets caught

