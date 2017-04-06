Security Heightened at Central High April 6, 2017 by News Release 6 Comments The following is a release from USD 305 Thursday morning: Central High School is in heightened security as a precautionary measure while police investigate an alleged threat. We will keep you updated. Thank you, Salina Public Schools USD 305 Share this:EmailTweet
Comments
Raiden Gonzales says
Have they found anything else out
Stare down says
This is why I am glad to say I send my kids to Salina South!
Beg to Differ says
As if there are not threats and issues at South… Just as much riff raff on the South end of town.
Tired of Central getting a bad rap says
I wish people in this town would realize that there are just as many problems at South High as Central! I’m tired of hearing that Central is the bad school of Salina. WAKE UP!!
Stare down says
The older I get, the more I wonder why people wish to harm others. Threaten a school? Wish this guy would have seemed help, now he will end up I line prison if he gets caught
Jon Jerry says
Could be a female also.