SALINE COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate suspect.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home in south Salina after report of a possible kidnapping, according to a media release.

Officers determined Matthew Collier, 30, allegedly kidnapped two acquaintances at gunpoint.

Several hours after the initial report, the victims returned to the residence safe and unharmed, according to police.

Police issued a Saline County arrest warrant for Collier on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Collier is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, approximately 210 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of Collier’s whereabouts, should immediately call 911.