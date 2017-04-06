MANHATTAN — Officials are investigating an accident at a construction site at Kansas State University.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas State University Police, K-State Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded to a construction site at the Pittman Building on the Manhattan campus for a workplace accident.

A worker was injured after a fall at the construction site. He was taken to Manhattan’s Via Christi Hospital. No additional details were released.