THOMAS COUNTY – A man died in an accident at 3p.m. on Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Norman L. Hale, 52, Omaha, NE., was northbound on U.S. 83 two miles south of U.S. 24.

A semi hit the Subaru as Hale was attempting to make a U-turn.

Hale was transported to the hospital in Colby.

The semi driver Lucas T. Ruth, 28, Healey, was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.