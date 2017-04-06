WICHITA – A Clearwater woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison on a drug trafficking charge, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kraysalias Lynn Bernhardt, 21, Clearwater Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In her plea, she admitted that on Jan. 16, 2016, she talked by phone with co-defendant Samuel Below, who was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Below told her to sell methamphetamine that he was storing at her residence. Following his direction, she sold a pound of meth.

Below was sentenced in December to 10 years in federal prison.