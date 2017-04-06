The Salina Post

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

Police arrested the suspect in a robbery that occurred Monday night near the area of West 6th Street and Florida Street in Lawrence, according to a media release.

According to police, Core stole cash from a 44-year-old man who was injured and had to be hospitalized.

The suspect, 25 year old Curtis J. Core was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident. Core was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery.

Core has previous aggravated burglary and theft conviction in Sedgwick County.

Police are investigating three additional armed robberies in Lawrence this week.

