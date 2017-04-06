Carrol “Dean” Brent, 69, of Salina, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. He was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Golden Gate, Ill., to George Bailey and Virginia Brent. On Feb. 7, 1970, he married Carol Ann Bachofer in Salina.

Dean was part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team during the Vietnam War. During his tour, Dean was awarded the Bronze Star, Army Commendation with Valor, Air Medal and Purple Heart, among other unit medals and decorations.

For many years, Dean worked as a pipe-fitter on many large construction projects across the country. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 441.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Ryan Brent and wife Regina; daughter, Tracy Clarkson; grandchildren, Grace, Hannah and Trey Clarkson; brothers, Robert, Larry, Gary, David and Roger Garris; and sisters, Gloria Johnson, Brenda Gadberry, Joyce Moody and Peggy Weickum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Garris.

A rosary and vigil service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, followed by the family receiving friends from 6-8.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1000 Burr Oak Lane, Salina, with Father Keith Weber as celebrant. VFW Post 1432 will provide military honors. Private burial will be at a later date in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina.