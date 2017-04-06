TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Republicans legislators in Kansas are divided over a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax despite GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.
The Republican-controlled Senate was debating an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.
GOP leaders conceded the bill might not pass.
The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.
It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.
The measure would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.
Jerseyboy says
If Brownback likes it the taxpayers should not.
The Transformer says
Yes, please… And let the federal government follow.
JS says
What it says is if you make between 6,300 and 15,000 (single person) then your taxes just went up 2%. For the most part everyone else stays the same. So let’s recap- Brownback took over 800 million in taxes from the revenue of the state and gave it to small businesses (the largest by FAR being the Kochs) then he increased taxes on food, gas, alcohol, and tobacco (affecting the poor the hardest). Now, this most recent change is to increase the taxes (again to repay the fund from the gift to the rich) on those who make less than 15,000 a year.