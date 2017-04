Salina Police are seeking a stolen vehicle that was taken from a Salina residence Wednesday night.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Marshall Mathews, 70, had his 2000 Chrysler Town and County stole around 9:52 p.m. Wednesday night. Authorities say that the van was parked in front of the residence with the keys left on the seat.

The vehicle’s license plate number is 428-KEV. Capt. Sweeney said authorities have a possible suspect in the investigation.