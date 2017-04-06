Smoky Hill River Festival collaborators introduced this year’s T-shirt design. Angie Pickman, a cut-paper artist, created the “mandala-like design” on for the shirt.

“I thought a mandala-like design would work well to symbolize what a well-rounded and layered event the Festival is, with so many different artists, musicians, and food and drink vendors,” says Pickman. “Small icons to represent each of those aspects are scattered throughout the design. Most importantly, I wanted to convey the feeling of Kansas and the Smoky Hill River. Hopefully the waves and sunflower in the middle and the wheat on the outside of the design do just that.”

Pickman got her start in New York while attending Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Her love of midwestern rural terrain and nature helped her create the icons featured in this year’s design.

Recently featured in Midwest Living and Martha Stewart Living magazines, Pickman creates illustrations and animations that are featured in galleries and exhibits nationwide. She was also featured in the 2016 documentary “daughters of the Forest.”

The Smoky Hill River Festival is scheduled for June 8 through 11 at Oakdale Park. Pickman has been a Festival artist since 2010.