HUTCHINSON– Family members found a four-year-old boy not breathing and with no pulse in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of Bramble Bush Drive in Hutchinson Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition according to Hutchinson Police Lt. Josh Radloff.

Just after 4p.m., first responders were dispatched to the residence and were able to get the child breathing before EMS arrived, but then at the hospital the child stopped breathing again. However, they continued to work on the child and were able to get the boy breathing again.

The child apparently lived a few houses down, with his mother going into her home to check on another child and when she came back found the four-year-old missing.

The home owner with the pool had put a hose in her pool to fill it up and was inside when she noticed the hose was out of the pool and a gate to that pool was open.

She went to check on the hose and saw pants by the pool. That’s when she saw the child.