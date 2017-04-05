NEOSHO COUNTY – A variety of weather arrived in Kansas on Tuesday.

Snow fell in southwest areas of the state. A tornado was reported in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds with gusts of 40-60 miles per hour were also blamed for damage in areas of southeast Kansas.

Slick roads likely across extreme southwest Kansas. K-27 just north of Elkhart. Courtesy of KDOT. pic.twitter.com/qU7FW6O8LL — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) April 4, 2017

Just before 8 p.m., a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Sheila Kay Alvey, 56, Mounds, OK., was eastbound on U.S. 400 at U.S. 75 in a thunderstorm. The semi was blown over by high winds.

Alvey was transported to the Wilson County Hospital.

Authorities in the southwest Missouri community of Goodwin believe a tornado is responsible for severe damage to several buildings, including a fire station and elementary school. Goodman is approximately 60 miles south of Pittsburg, Kansas.