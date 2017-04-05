HERINGTON – Wayne Jackson Blanton, of Herington, died Monday, April 3rd, 2017, at Legacy of Herington. He was born Apr. 20, 1944, at Herington, KS. He was the son of Jackson W. and Leora E. (Albrecht) Blanton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Friday, April 7th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington, with Rev. Darrell Geist, officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Friday at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel from 12:15pm until time of services.

He is survived by his mother Leora Clore of Herington; five brothers Richard Clore of Abilene, James Clore of Salina, Charles and wife Elise, Calvin, and Steven Clore of Herington; eight sisters Joan Blanton of Salina, Beverly Clore of Moore, OK, Sandra and Rob Phillips of Olathe, Rose and Rich Riddle of Silver Lake, Martha and Bruce Krause of Woodbine, Janet and Galen Smith of Gardner, Alfrieda and Gene Herpich of Burdick, Mary Pfeffer of Herington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials to the Wayne Blanton Fund to be determined at later date; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.