HERINGTON – Timothy John Sly, 42; of McDonough, GA, died Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, at the Piedmont-Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. He was born on October 7th, 1974, at St. Luke Hospital, Marion, the son of Jerry N. and Martha A. (Weber) Sly.

Funeral mass service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 8th, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church of Herington, with Rev. Soosai Rathinam, officiating. There will be a public viewing 9:30 AM, Saturday, April 8th, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church, with a rosary to follow at 10:00 AM.

He worked at AT&T as a computer technician. He had an associate degree in telecommunications. He was a graduate of Herington High School with the class of 1993.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Sly on June 8, 2016; a sister Barbara Montgomery on March 4, 2013; and an infant brother, Jerry Gerard Sly.

He is survived by his mother Martha Sly of Herington; two brothers Vincent Sly of Herington, Stephen and Darcy Sly of Spring Hill, KS; two sisters Teresa and Rhett Hastings of Glendale, AZ, Belinda and Mark Chalker of Meade, KS; 19 nieces and nephews; and 6 great nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials to the Timothy Sly Fund c/o St. John Catholic Church, Jesus I Trust Fund; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.